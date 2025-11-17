Fujifilm forms bioethics advisory committee to help guide life sciences businesses

Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation, the regional headquarters of Fujifilm Corporation, announced the launch of its Bioethics Advisory Committee, a cross-disciplinary panel established to provide independent recommendations, governance guidance, and accountability mechanisms to Fujifilm’s life sciences and healthcare subsidiaries.

The Bioethics Advisory Committee “will uphold and strengthen Fujifilm’s commitment as a life sciences and healthcare leader to bioethical principles and standards in all areas of its life sciences- and healthcare-related research and business activities in the Americas,” according to the announcement.

The committee, which will convene its inaugural meeting next month, is meant to advise its life sciences and healthcare businesses on ethical considerations involving research, product development, AI-enabled technologies, manufacturing, and commercialization.

Fujifilm noted several emerging issues and scientific trends, such as AI, human biological specimens, gene editing, and stem cell research, for which the committee’s perspectives and subject matter experts will be critical, the company said. The panel will publish policies that address bioethical dilemmas as part of its commitment to transparency. Of the committee’s nine members, six panelists are Fujifilm employees.

“We are bringing in top-tier leaders in the field of bioethics — individuals who currently serve or served on the bioethics boards of other life sciences institutions and are widely recognized in the industry for their deep expertise and thought leadership,” said Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate vice president, general manager of the Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio CDMO Division, Fujifilm Corporation, and chairman, Fujifilm Biotechnologies.