Legend Biotech opens new Philadelphia R&D facility to expand cell therapy pipeline

Legend Biotech, a U.S.-based cell therapy company headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, announced the opening of a new 31,000-square-foot research and development facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The site is now operational and will support Legend’s efforts to advance next-generation cell therapies across its oncology and immunology programs.

The company said the facility includes modern laboratories and collaborative spaces intended to accelerate early research and strengthen its internal pipeline.

“This new facility marks an exciting milestone for Legend Biotech as we continue to invest in our future and strengthen our leadership in cell therapy innovation,” CEO Ying Huang said in a statement. “We are proud to officially open our doors in Philadelphia, a world-class hub for life sciences, where we can attract top-tier talent, collaborate with premier research institutions, and advance our mission to bring transformative therapies to patients.”

The Philadelphia R&D center expands Legend’s U.S. presence, which includes more than 1,400 employees. The new site will employ about 55 full-time staff and complements existing R&D operations in Piscataway, New Jersey, as well as manufacturing activities in Raritan and Morris Plains.

“The opening of our new facility represents an exciting new chapter for our research organization,” said Guowei Fang, Legend’s president of research and development. “Our Philadelphia team will play a critical role in advancing our sustainable pipeline of innovative cell therapies, while strengthening collaborations within one of the nation’s most dynamic biotech ecosystems.”