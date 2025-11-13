AES Cleanroom Technology opens regional office in North Carolina

AES Cleanroom Technology, based in Pennsylvania, announced the opening of a new regional office in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina to expand its presence in the Southeast and better serve life sciences, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing clients.

The new office reportedly reinforces AES’ footprint within the region’s major life sciences hub and enhances the company’s ability to deliver modular cleanroom projects with greater speed and local support.

“The Research Triangle Park represents one of the most dynamic life sciences ecosystems in the country, and we’re excited to strengthen our presence in this thriving market,” CEO Chris Miller said in a statement. “Our expansion allows us to bring our full-spectrum capabilities — from initial design through manufacturing and construction — directly to the innovators shaping the future of life sciences.”

The North Carolina office will serve as a hub for AES’ integrated project model that unites design, engineering, manufacturing, and construction. The company said this approach simplifies project delivery, shortens timelines, and supports regulatory compliance.

“Having a dedicated local team allows us to work directly alongside our clients throughout their projects and provide real-time support during critical phases,” John Costalas, vice president of construction at AES, said in a statement. “Our Made-in-USA manufacturing ensures quality control, eliminates foreign supply chain dependencies, and supports faster project delivery.”

AES’ expansion into the Research Triangle Park aligns with the company’s broader strategy to invest in innovation-focused regional markets and help customers accelerate development and reduce time-to-market.