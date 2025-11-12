Ori Biotech, Seattle Children’s Research Institute team to advance CGT manufacturing

Manufacturing technology company Ori Biotech announced a partnership with Seattle Children’s Research Institute (SCRI) to evaluate its IRO platform for advancing cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing and clinical development.

The research institute will assess how early adoption of automation can accelerate product development and improve manufacturing scalability and consistency, according to the company. The initiative aims to strengthen the institute’s internal pipeline and better support investigator-led CGT programs.

“At Seattle Children’s Research Institute, our mission is to bring better treatments to children and families who urgently need them,” Colleen Delaney, SCRI’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “By exploring Ori’s IRO platform, we are evaluating how advanced automation can enhance translation of the innovative research at SCRI to the bedside and allow us to provide greater support to our local and external CGT partners.”

Ori Biotech said the collaboration marks its 13th active partnership worldwide. The IRO platform, which received FDA Advanced Manufacturing Technology designation, is designed to improve scalability, reliability, and product quality across cell therapy development and manufacturing.

Pharma Manufacturing has selected Ori Biotech’s IRO platform as a 2025 Pharma Innovation Awards winner. This year’s awards recognize those products and services advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing with new approaches and technologies.