Abzena and Mabqi join forces to integrate antibody development

Abzena, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for complex biologics and bioconjugates based in San Diego, and Mabqi, a biotechnology company in Montpellier, France, announced a strategic partnership to integrate antibody discovery with development and manufacturing services.

The collaboration is intended to help drug developers bridge discovery through lead candidate selection and preclinical development, providing combined scientific and technical support, streamlined workflows, and accelerated timelines, the companies said.

The partnership leverages Mabqi’s LiteMab Antibody Discovery Studio for hit screening and selection using universal and pH-sensitive libraries, while Abzena provides developability assessment, cell line development, process development, and GMP manufacturing. Both companies reportedly have expertise across monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, bi- and multi-specifics, and bioconjugates.

“Our partnership with Mabqi brings together two science-rich organizations that are focused on advancing antibody innovation through integration. The combination of our capabilities enables us to significantly accelerate our customers’ discovery programs from end-to-end by leveraging data to streamline and de-risk earlier on in development, enabling a faster and more successful path to the clinic," Campbell Bunce, chief scientific officer at Abzena, said in a statement.