Celltrion secures Irish approval for US facility acquisition from Eli Lilly

Celltrion, a biopharmaceutical company based in Incheon, South Korea, announced it has received merger clearance from Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) for its planned acquisition of Eli Lilly’s U.S. manufacturing facility. The approval marks a key milestone in the company’s efforts to expand its production and supply chain footprint in the U.S., according to the company.

The transaction, first announced on Sept. 20, 2025, requires business combination approvals from both the U.S. and Irish governments. Celltrion said it obtained clearance from Ireland ahead of schedule due to close communication with regulatory stakeholders and the expected positive impact of the acquisition. The company noted that only U.S. approval remains pending and that it does not anticipate significant challenges in completing the process.

Celltrion said the acquisition will help reduce tariff exposure, diversify manufacturing operations to manage geopolitical risks, and establish an integrated U.S.-based value chain covering production, packaging, logistics, and sales. It also expects the facility to generate immediate contract manufacturing revenue, supporting early investment recovery, and strengthening its global competitiveness.

The company stated it will continue to provide updates as regulatory reviews progress.