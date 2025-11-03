AstraZeneca, Lilly, Merck partner to launch $120M Virginia biopharma training hub

AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, and Merck have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation to establish the Virginia Center for Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing. The initiative, supported by up to $120 million in private investment, is designed to create a skilled biopharmaceutical workforce and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, according to the announcement.

The new center will serve as a neutral, industry-led network for training and education, located across Virginia’s Richmond–Petersburg–Charlottesville region. The program will collaborate with several higher education partners, including Hampton University, James Madison University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech, and the Virginia Community College System.

The partners expect the Virginia Center for Advanced Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to produce 2,000 to 2,500 trained professionals annually through hands-on classroom, lab, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) simulated training. Apprenticeships, internships, and employer-led projects will allow participants to progress from micro-credentials to certifications and advanced degrees.

“This partnership will unlock a diverse pipeline of highly skilled talent, strengthen U.S. supply chains, and accelerate the delivery of innovative medicines to patients,” AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

Lilly CEO Dave Ricks said the investment reflects a commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce to support U.S. supply chain reliability. Merck CEO Robert Davis added that the new training hub builds on existing programs that prepare workers for high-quality jobs in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Virginia officials said the partnership expands the state’s life sciences ecosystem and aligns academic programs with industry needs to advance research, manufacturing, and workforce readiness.