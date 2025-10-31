Ajinomoto licenses ADC technology to Astellas for biopharma development

Japanese biopharma company Ajinomoto, has entered into a licensing agreement with Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma for the use of AJICAP, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development and manufacturing technology, as part of Ajinomoto’s contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services.

According to the company, AJICAP enables site-specific and uniform drug conjugation to antibodies, helping to preserve antibody function while improving stability, design flexibility, and manufacturing efficiency.

ADCs are designed to deliver targeted therapies with reduced side effects, particularly in oncology. The global ADC market is projected to grow from $10.8 billion in 2023 to $47 billion by 2029, according to the company’s announcement.

Through the agreement, Ajinomoto said it will support Astellas in advancing research and manufacturing of next-generation ADCs. The company noted that the initiative expands the application of its amino science-based technologies and strengthens its biopharmaceutical CDMO business.