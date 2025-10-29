Recipharm to integrate AI into xRNA manufacturing with new Gates Foundation grant

New funding reportedly supports Recipharm’s development of a digital manufacturing platform to advance continuous vaccine production and improve global access.
Recipharm, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Sweden, said its Advanced Bio division has received an additional grant from the Gates Foundation. The initial grant focused on advancing process analytical technologies (PAT) for xRNA production. The new funding will focus on integrating artificial intelligence into those technologies for continuous xRNA vaccine manufacturing.

Recipharm said the new project will include developing an AI-enabled manufacturing simulator that allows virtual process development and experimentation, potentially reducing vaccine development costs and timelines. Additional work will target predictive maintenance and real-time analytics in existing systems to improve manufacturing efficiency and reliability.

“The grant from the Gates Foundation enables Recipharm Advanced Bio to demonstrate how AI, coupled with PAT, can help close the global access gap,” Vikas Gupta, president of Recipharm Advanced Bio, said in a statement. “Smarter, faster and more cost-effective manufacturing can make life-affirming medicines available to more people around the world.”

Earlier this month, Recipharm inaugurated newly commissioned parenteral development and sterility laboratories at its Bengaluru, India site. The new facilities expand the company’s capabilities in sterile pharmaceutical development and analytical testing, enhancing its global network for advanced therapy manufacturing, according to the company.

