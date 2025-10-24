Galderma to invest $650M in US manufacturing expansion

Galderma Group, a Switzerland-based dermatology company, announced plans to invest more than $650 million in U.S. manufacturing through 2030 as part of a broader expansion of its U.S. operations. The initiative includes final assembly and packaging for Nemluvio in Florida and expanded production of Alastin and select Cetaphil products through contract manufacturing partners.

The company said the investment aligns with ongoing infrastructure growth, including the opening of a new U.S. headquarters in Miami earlier this year and continued expansion of its corporate, R&D, and training facilities across three states.

“We continue to expand our U.S. operations,” CFO Thomas Dittrich told analysts on Thursday’s earnings call. “We have committed to spend more than $650 million on U.S. manufacturing activities through third-party manufacturers over the next five years. This includes ramping up final assembly and packaging for Nimluvio in Florida, as well as the manufacturing of Alastin and select Cetaphil products.”

CEO Flemming Ørnskov commented that Galderma “clearly” needs to increase its manufacturing footprint in the U.S. “Given the importance of a number of products, Alastin, Nimluvio, and Cetaphil, that’s a necessary investment,” Ørnskov said. Dittrich added that Galderma and its partners have initiated additional technology transfers to the U.S., focusing on key growth drivers including double-sourcing Dysport in the U.S.”

The investment comes amid record financial results for the first nine months of 2025, with Galderma reporting more than $3.73 billion in net sales, a 15% year-over-year increase at constant currency, reportedly driven largely by strong growth in the U.S. and expanding demand for its therapeutic dermatology and injectable aesthetics portfolios.