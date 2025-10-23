Syngene adds GMP bioconjugation suite in Bengaluru to expand ADC services

Syngene International, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Bengaluru, India, announced plans to add a GMP bioconjugation suite at its commercial biologics facility in Bengaluru. The new OEB-5 rated suite will enable fully integrated end-to-end services for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) from discovery through to GMP manufacturing, reportedly placing Syngene among a small group of CRDMOs offering full-service ADC capabilities.

Expected to be operational within this financial year, the facility will support monoclonal antibody production and GMP bioconjugation at a single site, complementing existing payload and linker manufacturing capabilities. The expansion also includes analytical and bioanalytical laboratories to streamline integration across development stages.

“The discovery and development of ADCs is complex, often involving multiple vendors and geographically dispersed sites, which adds substantial supply chain complexity and potential delays,” Alex Del Priore, head of LM CDMO at Syngene, said in a statement. “By integrating bioconjugation capabilities with our commercial-scale biologics, payload and linker production units in Bengaluru, we can significantly compress development timelines and offer a unique, end-to-end pathway from early discovery through to GMP manufacturing.”

The company said it is scaling capabilities to support clinical programs and plans to develop commercial-scale capabilities in the future. The new suite follows Syngene’s recent investments in a dedicated peptide laboratory in Bengaluru and automation upgrades in Hyderabad, which aim to accelerate drug discovery and improve scalability, cost efficiency, and data quality.