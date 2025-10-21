Stevanato expands drug delivery manufacturing capacity in Germany

Drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions provider Stevanato Group, headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy, said it has expanded manufacturing capacity for drug delivery systems at its facility in Bad Oeynhausen, Germany. The project adds more than 2,500 square meters (8,200 square feet) of production space as part of the company’s footprint optimization plan.

The multi-million-dollar investment includes a new ISO 8 cleanroom equipped for injection molding and automated assembly operations. The company said the expansion supports both its proprietary device portfolio and contract manufacturing services, improving flexibility and scalability for global pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

The enhanced facility will play a key role in producing Stevanato Group’s Aidaptus autoinjector and Alina pen injector platforms. By integrating core competencies in glass primary packaging, analytical services, and equipment manufacturing, the company said it aims to provide safer and more efficient combination products for patients.

“As demand for drug delivery devices accelerates and patient adoption continues to rise — driven by the need for more convenient, personalized treatment options — expanding our manufacturing capacity is a strategic step to ensure readiness, agility, and innovation across our value chain,” Michele Monico, Stevanato president of the DDS and IVD Business Unit, said in a statement.

In July, Stevanato announced a €200 million (approximately $218 million) financing agreement to expand syringe and device manufacturing at its facilities in Cisterna di Latina, Italy, and Fishers, Indiana. Those projects are expected to increase capacity for pre-filled syringes and cartridge manufacturing to support biopharmaceutical production.