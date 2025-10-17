Peptinovo partners with Ardena to manufacture cancer nanotechnology for trials

Peptinovo Biopharma, a biotechnology company developing targeted cancer therapies using its proprietary PALM nanotechnology, has selected Ardena, a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO), as its manufacturing partner.

Ardena, headquartered in the Netherlands, will produce Peptinovo’s nanotechnology for planned human clinical trials by the end of 2025, according to the announcement.

The partnership provides Peptinovo with scalable, reproducible manufacturing and quality oversight required for global clinical development, the company said. Peptide-Assisted Lipid Micelle (PALM) technology is designed to deliver chemotherapy agents more precisely to tumors while minimizing toxicity and maximizing therapeutic effect.

“Partnering with Ardena is a huge step forward for Peptinovo because it demonstrates we have achieved the level of manufacturing stability that is so vital in this industry,” Steve Tokarz, CEO of Peptinovo Biopharma, said in a statement.

Ardena will apply its nanomedicine expertise, pharmaceutical manufacturing and analytical capabilities, as well as project management experience to support Peptinovo’s advancement to clinical trials in Australia, the company said.