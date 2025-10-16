AstraZeneca doubles Texas production capacity with $445M facility expansion

AstraZeneca announced the completion of its newly expanded manufacturing facility in Coppell, Texas, which will double production capacity for its potassium binder Lokelma, the company said.

The $445 million investment includes the addition of a new 9,000-square-foot building that will house two new manufacturing lines, expanded drug substance and product laboratory testing capabilities, warehousing, utilities, and administrative space.

Located outside Dallas, the Coppell site serves as AstraZeneca’s sole global manufacturing hub for Lokelma, supplying more than 50 countries. The facility employs over 250 people and has supported local pharmaceutical manufacturing for the past decade, according to the company.

The project follows AstraZeneca’s recent groundbreaking of a $4.5 billion manufacturing facility in Albemarle County, Virginia, focused on chronic and metabolic diseases. That site will also produce small molecules, peptides, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer and weight management therapies, the company said.

Together, the Texas and Virginia expansions are part of AstraZeneca’s $50 billion U.S. manufacturing and R&D investment plan announced earlier this year, aimed at strengthening domestic production capacity and accelerating innovation.