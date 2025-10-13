Rentschler Biopharma advances construction of new buffer media facility in Germany

Rentschler Biopharma SE announced continued progress on its new buffer media station at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany part of the company’s long-term plan to strengthen biologics manufacturing capabilities and increase process automation. The project, which represents the company’s largest-ever investment at the site, is scheduled for completion by 2028.

The 3,400-square-meter facility will include three media tanks and six buffer tanks, with dedicated preparation areas designed to meet stringent hygiene and safety standards. The new installation will connect directly to Rentschler’s in-house logistics system and existing piping for upstream and downstream bioprocessing, creating a fully integrated buffer and media supply network.

According to the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), enhanced automation and digitalization will enable faster, more efficient production and improved operational flexibility to support client demand.

The Laupheim project follows major investments in the CDMO’s global network. In 2024, Rentschler completed an expansion at its Milford, Massachusetts facility — its largest U.S. investment to date — adding 22,000 square feet of cleanroom space and four 2,000-liter single-use bioreactors. Together, the Milford and Laupheim projects are part of Rentschler’s strategic shift to focus on biologics manufacturing while advancing automation and digitalization across its operations.