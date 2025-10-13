Ypsomed to invest $248M in first US manufacturing site

Ypsomed, a Switzerland-headquartered manufacturer of self-injection systems, announced plans to invest around CHF 200 million (approximately $248 million) to establish its first manufacturing facility in the United States.

The new site, located in Holly Springs, North Carolina, represents a key milestone in Ypsomed’s global expansion strategy and will supply products for the U.S. market starting in late 2027, according to the company.

The North American facility will reportedly expand Ypsomed’s production capacity and strengthen its partnerships with global biopharma companies. The company said it has purchased a 15,000-square-meter (more than 160,000-square-foot) building with an option for future expansion. Initial operations will create about 100 jobs, with plans to grow to approximately 200 employees as production scales.

“Establishing our new production site in the United States marks an important step in Ypsomed’s global growth strategy,” Ypsomed CEO Simon Michel said in a statement. “We have deliberately chosen Holly Springs, a location at the heart of our industry, close to our customers. The cooperative approach of the local authorities, the excellent infrastructure, and the proximity to top-tier universities provide ideal conditions for our future growth.”

Holly Springs is located within North Carolina’s Research Triangle, home to more than 650 life sciences operations spanning research, product development, device manufacturing, and fill-finish services. The region’s infrastructure, workforce, and innovation ecosystem reportedly played a major role in Ypsomed’s site selection.

The company said the Holly Springs site complements its ongoing international investments, including a new facility in Changzhou, China, the expansion of its “Schwerin 2” plant in Germany, and continued upgrades at its Solothurn and Burgdorf sites in Switzerland. Across these projects, Ypsomed plans to invest several hundred million Swiss francs over the coming years to expand capacity and modernize its production network.