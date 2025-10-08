Recipharm designates German site as analytical hub for advanced therapies

Recipharm, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that its Cuxhaven, Germany, facility has been designated as the company’s Center of Excellence for Analytical Services tailored to advanced modalities.

The 9,300 m² multi-product site now serves as a strategic hub supporting analytical projects across the U.S. and EU, according to the company. The newly renovated 500 m² GMP analytical laboratories reportedly feature scalable capacity to accommodate programs from early development through commercial manufacturing.

With more than 15 years of experience in analytical method development and qualification, the Cuxhaven team specializes in both compendial and non-standard assays, the company said. These include microbiological and viral assay validation, nucleic acid quantification, and advanced molecular techniques such as ddPCR, qPCR and Western blot. Recipharm said these capabilities make the site a key asset for biologics and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Designed for flexibility and operational speed, the lab reportedly consolidates analytical workflows in a single location, reducing reliance on third-party testing and accelerating project timelines.

The facility includes in-house quality control and stability chambers, sterility testing, and custom assay implementation, according to the company. Recipharm said the expanded analytical offering provides substantial cost savings compared to traditional contract research organizations and reinforces its commitment to end-to-end biologics support, from analytical development through GMP release and stability testing.

The company added that the investment supports Recipharm’s broader Advanced Bio network spanning plasmid DNA, xRNA, viral vectors, lipid nanoparticles, and sterile fill-finish operations.