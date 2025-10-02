AbbVie expands biologics capacity with $70M Massachusetts project

AbbVie, headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois, has begun construction on a $70 million expansion at its AbbVie Bioresearch Center (ABC) in Worcester, Massachusetts. The site serves as a center for biologics research, development, and manufacturing.

The company said the project will expand domestic biologics manufacturing capacity to meet demand and support U.S. production of oncology and immunology medicines. Plans include new manufacturing areas and a three-story building with laboratory, warehouse and office space. Construction will also enable transfer of select oncology products from Europe to the U.S.

AbbVie said the Massachusetts expansion will add jobs and broaden the company’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, which employs more than 6,000 workers across 11 sites. The company employs more than 2,000 people in Massachusetts.

The announcement follows the recent start of construction of AbbVie’s new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in North Chicago to shift select production from Europe and Asia to the U.S. That project is part of a $195 million investment to expand chemical synthesis capabilities in the U.S.

Both projects are included in AbbVie’s broader plan to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. manufacturing over the next decade to expand capacity, support innovation, and strengthen supply chain resilience, the company said.