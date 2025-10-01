Rovi secures Phoenix facility with five-year BMS manufacturing deal

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, a Spanish contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has acquired a production facility in Phoenix, Arizona, through a deal with Bristol Myers Squibb. The agreement also includes a five-year manufacturing pact under which Rovi will continue producing products for BMS.

With the Phoenix facility, Rovi adds 34,000 square meters (366,000 square feet) of manufacturing space to its portfolio. The site can handle high-potent cytotoxic products, vaccines, obesity drugs, monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and antibody-drug conjugates, according to a company presentation.

Under the manufacturing agreement, Rovi will receive a minimum of $50 million annually over the five-year term, the company said. A specific cost for the facility was not disclosed.

“The acquisition of the facility will be made for a price which is not material for Rovi and will be subject to the fulfillment of certain customary conditions precedent set out for this type of transaction,” the company said in an announcement, noting that the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Since 2021, BMS has reportedly invested about $100 million into the Phoenix site, which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and Japan’s regulatory authority. Rovi said in a presentation that the site is slated to add a new prefilled syringe line in 2027 to increase manufacturing capacity.