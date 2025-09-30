Siegfried’s Dinamiqs opens Switzerland’s first cGMP viral vector facility

Dinamiqs, a Siegfried company, has inaugurated a new current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) facility in Zurich, Switzerland, dedicated to viral vector production for gene therapies.

The company said the 2,500-square-meter site is the first of its kind in Switzerland, enabling end-to-end manufacturing from molecule design to aseptic drug product filling. Laboratory space within the facility has been operational since the third quarter of 2024.

Located in the Bio-Technopark, the facility features a modular, segregated layout with closed, single-use technologies to support production up to 1,000 liters. Dinamiqs said the design ensures strict containment, fast turnaround times and full GMP compliance. By co-locating R&D, process development, and clinical and commercial supply, the site is intended to reduce time and cost for customers advancing cell and gene therapies.

Siegfried acquired Dinamiqs in 2023 with the goal of scaling the startup into a leading cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

“With the opening of the new manufacturing facility and growing customer demand, we are well on track to achieving this goal,” Siegfried CEO Marcel Imwinkelried said in a statement.

Dinamiqs also announced a strategic collaboration with SEAL Therapeutics, a University of Basel spin-off, to support process scale-up of an investigational gene therapy for LAMA2-related muscular dystrophy. The rare childhood-onset disease is characterized by progressive muscle loss and currently has no treatment options, according to SEAL.

Earlier this year, Pharma Manufacturing reported that Siegfried achieved profitable growth in 2024 despite “substantial” headwinds, supported in part by investments in its EVOLVE+ strategy. Those efforts included the launch of new laboratories at Dinamiqs to expand its cell and gene therapy capabilities. Siegfried also reported nearly CHF 1.3 billion ($1.63 billion) in net sales for 2024 and reaffirmed its positive mid-term outlook, forecasting continued profitable growth above market levels.