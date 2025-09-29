Gattefossé opens $17M Texas excipient manufacturing facility

Gattefossé has opened a new manufacturing facility in Lufkin, Texas, expanding its production capacity in North America for lipid-based excipients used in pharmaceuticals and personal care products.

The France-headquartered company, which has operated in the United States since 1982 and opened a Technical Center of Excellence in New Jersey in 2017, said the Lufkin site is its most significant investment to date. The facility is designed to increase production capacity, reinforce supply chain resilience, and shorten lead times for U.S. customers.

The 10,000-square-foot plant has earned ISO 9001, EFfCI GMP, and EXCiPACT certifications for quality and compliance, and was constructed to meet LEED environmental design standards, according to the company.

“The opening of our new plant in Lufkin marks a major milestone in our company’s journey,” Gattefossé said. “Choosing the United States was a strategic decision: this region is not only a leading market but also a key driver of global trends in pharmaceuticals and personal care.”

The Lufkin site joins the company’s existing production hubs in France and Singapore, extending its global industrial footprint across three continents.