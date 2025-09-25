South Korean CDMO Dr. Park taps Thermo Fisher to equip new viral vector plant

Dr. Park, a South Korea-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to equip its newly inaugurated viral vector manufacturing facility with advanced bioprocessing technologies. The plant, opened on Aug. 5, is designed to achieve cGMP certification in 2026 and expand global access to cell and gene therapies, the company said.

Dr. Park currently produces adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors at 5,000 liters per batch, with capacity for up to 40 clinical-grade batches annually. The new site integrates Thermo Fisher’s HyPerforma 1,000 L single-use bioreactors, Nunc automated cell factory manipulators, and DynaSpin single-use centrifuges.

According to the companies, the equipment is designed to reduce manual interventions, streamline upstream and downstream processes, and support scale-up from clinical to commercial production. Future plans call for expanding production to 10,000 liters per batch, according to the announcement.

Dr. Park said the collaboration will strengthen its ability to serve global customers while meeting quality and regulatory standards. Thermo Fisher added that the project highlights the importance of advanced viral vector manufacturing as demand for cell and gene therapies continues to rise.