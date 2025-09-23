Fujifilm Biotechnologies funds bioreactor controller for NC State biomanufacturing training

The $100,000 in-kind donation will enhance hands-on training at North Carolina State University's BTEC facility in Raleigh, near Fujifilm's expanding Holly Springs site.
Sept. 23, 2025
Fujifilm Biotechnologies said it will donate a bioreactor controller valued at $100,000 to North Carolina State University’s Biomanufacturing Training and Education Center (BTEC). The contribution, made in partnership with the North Carolina Biotechnology Center, is intended to expand hands-on training opportunities for students and industry professionals entering the biopharma manufacturing workforce.

The bioreactor controller automatically monitors and adjusts key conditions — including dissolved oxygen, pH, stirring speed, and nutrient feeds — to maintain cell health during the manufacturing process. The system can run in batch, fed-batch, or perfusion modes. Fujifilm said about 100 students and professionals annually will receive training with the controller as part of BTEC’s academic and professional education programs.

BTEC’s executive director, Gary Gilleskie, said in the announcement that the donation strengthens the center’s ability to prepare the next generation of biopharmaceutical professionals with hands-on, pilot-scale manufacturing training.

The company noted the investment will support workforce development needs tied to its commercial-scale manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The $3.2 billion facility is scheduled for its first-phase opening this fall and is expected to employ 1,400 people by 2031.

In a separate development, Fujifilm recently said it expanded its global partnership with argenx to include U.S. operations. As part of the agreement, Fujifilm will manufacture drug substance for efgartigimod at the Holly Springs site beginning in 2028.

