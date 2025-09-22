Sartorius Stedim Biotech expands French site with GMP transfection reagent production

Sartorius Stedim Biotech, which offers products and services for biopharmaceutical production and process development, has expanded its site in Illkirch, France to add pharmaceutical-grade production of transfection reagents, critical components for viral vector manufacturing. The facility now covers more than 8,000 square meters, more than doubling its previous footprint, the company said.

The expansion includes more than 3,000 square meters of GMP production space for chemical synthesis, formulation, fill and finish, and quality control. These additions complement existing research-grade reagent production at the site and are intended to help customers transition from early research to commercial supply. Sartorius said the project also strengthens supply chain resilience and supports upstream reliability for cell and gene therapy developers.

“By bringing GMP-grade reagent production in-house, we’re enabling a seamless transition from early research to commercial supply for our cell and gene therapies customers,” Chantal Devin Chaloin, managing director at the Illkirch site, said in a statement. “The expansion also lays the groundwork for introducing additional GMP raw materials in the future,”

The new facility was built under EU GMP Annex 1 standards and is fully digitalized for documentation and batch traceability. To improve sustainability, the site uses CO₂-neutral energy, rooftop solar panels and HVAC systems designed to recycle 80% of cleanroom air, reducing overall energy demand.

Sartorius has invested significantly across its French operations since 2021, with expansions in Aubagne, Lourdes, Cergy and Pompey. The company reportedly employs around 1,400 people in France, including about 100 in Illkirch.