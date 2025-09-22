Wheeler Bio to provide CMC support for MindImmune’s Alzheimer’s program

Wheeler Bio, a U.S.-based contract development and biomanufacturing organization (CDMO), said it has entered an agreement with MindImmune Therapeutics to provide process development and cGMP drug substance manufacturing through its ModularCMC platform.

The chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) platform is designed to streamline the transition from discovery to clinical study initiation by emphasizing speed, scalability, and transparency for antibody-based modalities, according to the company.

The collaboration will support the advancement of MITI-101, MindImmune’s lead monoclonal antibody program targeting neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease. MITI-101 is designed to block CD11c+ immune cell recruitment from the blood into the brain and prevent their pathologic effects.

“We are thrilled to establish this partnership with MindImmune to advance this promising therapeutic focused on a disease where there is significant unmet medical need,” Wheeler Bio CEO Patrick Lucy said in a statement.

Stevin Zorn, president and CEO of MindImmune Therapeutics, added, “MITI-101 represents a first-in-class strategy to stop harmful innate immune cells from driving brain inflammation in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. By blocking the infiltration of innate immune cells into the brain, MITI-101 offers a new way to target neuroinflammation — and partnering with Wheeler Bio enables us to advance this groundbreaking science into the clinic with urgency.”