Piramal Pharma adds bilayer tablet press to UK manufacturing site

Piramal Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Mumbai, India, has added a Korsch XM-12 bilayer tablet press to its Morpeth, UK facility. The site supports the development and manufacturing of oral solid dosage forms and hormonal products.

According to the company, the press enables both single-layer and bilayer tablet production, with sanitary fittings, a specialized product chute for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients, and interchangeable turrets to support rapid changeovers. The system is designed to provide high output with consistent precision and limited operator interaction once settings are established.

To prepare for implementation, Piramal said it is conducting role-specific training for operators, scientists, technical transfer staff and maintenance personnel in partnership with Korsch factory technicians. Validation experts will also perform qualification and testing to meet industry standards.

The company said the investment strengthens its formulation development capabilities at Morpeth and supports ongoing efforts to improve quality, efficiency and patient access to oral therapies.

This update follows Piramal Pharma’s announcement of a $90 million expansion at its U.S. sites in Lexington, Kentucky, and Riverview, Michigan. As reported by Pharma Manufacturing, the investment is aimed at meeting growing demand for sterile injectables and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). The Lexington project will more than double the facility’s manufacturing capacity by 2027, while Riverview will add a commercial-scale suite for payload-linker production, expected to be operational by the end of 2025.