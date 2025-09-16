Fujifilm Biosciences launches perfusion medium to support scalable viral vector production

The company has introduced a new cell culture medium designed to optimize high-density gene therapy manufacturing processes.
Sept. 16, 2025

Fujifilm Biosciences, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, announced the commercial launch of BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A, a cell culture medium designed for high-density perfusion processes in viral vector and protein production. The medium is intended to expand the company’s portfolio of solutions for gene therapy applications, the company said.

HEK293 cells are widely used in gene therapy manufacturing for their reliable growth rates and transfection efficiency. Fujifilm said its new HEK293 perfusion medium supports high cell viability and productivity in viral vector production, transient protein expression and recombinant protein manufacturing. The medium reportedly is compatible with multiple cell retention devices and transfection methods, offering flexibility across different upstream workflows.

According to the company, the use of perfusion technology in this medium can reduce capital expenditures tied to AAV and LV viral vector production by enabling consistent performance at large scales. It is available in liquid and powder formats with packaging options designed for continuous processing.

Sign up for Pharma Manufacturing Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

ProBio is third company in recent years to make a go of New Jersey manufacturing site
Lonza reports stronger-than-expected CDMO revenue in the first half of 2025
OnTrak Wireless: Total Bearing Health Solution
Sponsored
OnTrak Wireless & UltraTrak Vario Lubricators: Bearing Health Unified
Sponsored