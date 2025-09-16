Fujifilm Biosciences launches perfusion medium to support scalable viral vector production

Fujifilm Biosciences, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, announced the commercial launch of BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A, a cell culture medium designed for high-density perfusion processes in viral vector and protein production. The medium is intended to expand the company’s portfolio of solutions for gene therapy applications, the company said.

HEK293 cells are widely used in gene therapy manufacturing for their reliable growth rates and transfection efficiency. Fujifilm said its new HEK293 perfusion medium supports high cell viability and productivity in viral vector production, transient protein expression and recombinant protein manufacturing. The medium reportedly is compatible with multiple cell retention devices and transfection methods, offering flexibility across different upstream workflows.

According to the company, the use of perfusion technology in this medium can reduce capital expenditures tied to AAV and LV viral vector production by enabling consistent performance at large scales. It is available in liquid and powder formats with packaging options designed for continuous processing.