Abzena expands cell line platforms with GS knockout systems

Abzena, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in San Diego, announced the expansion of its AbZelectPRO cell line development (CLD) platform with the launch of two Glutamine Synthetase (GS) knockout CHO-K1 expression systems. The new platforms, AbZelectPRO-KO and AbZelectPRO-KO+, include a double knockout ADCC+ system for afucosylated proteins, according to the announcement.

The company said the GS knockout cell lines are available either as a standalone CLD offering or as part of a fully integrated GMP program, with transparent pricing through investigational new drug (IND) submission and no royalty fees. According to Abzena, this approach provides flexibility for biopharma customers to align with project goals, budgets, and timelines.

The platforms incorporate Revvity’s CHOSOURCE expression systems, licensed to Abzena, as well as ProteoNic Bioscience’s 2G UNic vector technology. According to Abzena, this combination allows biopharma customers to transition from DNA to research cell banks in 10 weeks with titers of up to 10g/L.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic, said in the announcement, “ProteoNic’s technology boosts productivity in CHOSOURCE and other cell lines and strengthens the value of this offering for biopharma customers.”

Bryan Kipp, senior vice president of technology and licensing at Revvity, added, “What excites me most about Abzena’s new expanded cell line development platform, inclusive of Revvity’s well-established CHOSOURCE cell lines, is that it directly targets ongoing major challenges for customers, enhancing productivity and flexibility.”