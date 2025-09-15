Thermo Fisher launches cell culture medium to boost CHO productivity

Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, introduced the Gibco Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin, a cell culture medium developed to improve titers and productivity for insulin-dependent CHO cell lines.

The medium is the latest addition to the company’s Efficient-Pro system, which is designed to support biopharma manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), the company said.

The medium is intended to increase protein yield for insulin-dependent CHO cell lines commonly used in monoclonal antibody and biosimilar production. Thermo Fisher claims the product can provide up to 61% higher protein titers compared to other alternatives, while maintaining high viable cell densities and product quality.

The formulation is reportedly animal origin–free and available in multiple formats, including a dry format compatible with the company’s Advanced Granulation Technology (AGT) for rapid reconstitution and scalability. Thermo Fisher said the medium also simplifies bioproduction by removing the need for manual insulin supplementation and by reducing process variability.

“By integrating our AGT format and ensuring an animal origin–free formulation, we are addressing key industry challenges and providing our customers with a reliable, high-performance solution,” Sara Henneman, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell culture and cell therapy business, said in a statement.

The company added that Efficient-Pro Medium (+) Insulin is designed to support faster scale-up and provide flexibility for evolving project needs.