India’s Biocon opens its first US manufacturing facility in New Jersey

Biocon Limited, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, announced the opening of its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey. The site is operated by Biocon’s wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc., and represents the company’s first U.S. FDA-approved formulations plant, according to the company.

Biocon acquired the oral solid dosage facility from Eywa Pharma in September 2023 for $7.7 million. Following the purchase, the company invested more than $30 million to upgrade the site into a state-of-the-art plant with a production capacity of up to two billion tablets annually. Biocon said some products have already been commercialized from the facility, with additional launches in the pipeline.

The company contends the Cranbury facility strengthens its U.S. operations by diversifying its manufacturing base and improving supply chain resilience. The site also provides capacity to accelerate new product introductions for the U.S. market, said Biocon in an announcement.