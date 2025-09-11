Noxilizer secures $30M to expand nitrogen dioxide sterilization capacity

Noxilizer Inc., a sterilization technology company headquartered in Hanover, Maryland, said it raised $30 million to expand commercial-scale access to its nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) sterilization platform for biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

The company contends that its technology addresses rising demand for alternatives to ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization, which faces tighter regulatory scrutiny and capacity limits. Noxilizer’s NO₂ platform has been adopted for use in commercial-stage products and is validated by global regulatory authorities, according to the announcement.

“This investment allows us to broaden availability of NO₂ sterilization at a time when manufacturers urgently need validated, commercial-ready alternatives to existing methods,” Christopher Thatcher, president and CEO of Noxilizer, said in a statement.

The NO₂ process is designed to work with sensitive biologics, drug-device combinations and delivery systems. It offers short cycle times, can be used in-house, and supports supply chain reliability.

Todd Holmes, founder and managing partner of NewVale Capital, which participated in the financing, said, “Noxilizer represents one of the most viable alternatives to EtO in the market today.”

The push for alternatives follows U.S. Environmental Protection Agency actions to reduce risks from ethylene oxide. EtO is used to sterilize nearly half of all medical devices in the U.S., but long-term exposure has been linked to elevated cancer risks for workers and nearby communities.

In 2024, the EPA issued stricter emission standards for nearly 90 sterilization facilities, requiring a 90% reduction in EtO emissions. The agency is also pursuing new rules to improve worker protection and expand adoption of safer sterilization methods.