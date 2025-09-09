LGC opens $100M organic chemistry center in Canada as hub for innovation, manufacturing

LGC Group, a global life sciences company headquartered in London, has opened its new Organic Chemistry Synthesis Center of Excellence in Vaughan, Ontario, following a CAD$100 million (US$73 million) investment. The 203,000-square-foot facility expands the capabilities of Toronto Research Chemicals (TRC), which was founded at the University of Toronto more than 40 years ago and acquired by LGC in 2019.

The facility increases TRC’s ability to synthesize complex organic molecules used in drug discovery, forensic testing, food safety and environmental analysis, according to the company. Products manufactured in Vaughan are shipped to more than 170 countries, supporting research in cancer, infectious disease, mental health and environmental safety, according to the announcement.

“This investment reflects our confidence in Ontario and Canada as a centre of scientific talent and innovation,” Joydeep Goswami, CEO of LGC Group, said in a statement. “From Vaughan, our scientists supply the world with critical tools that enable breakthroughs in drug discovery, public health, food safety, and environmental protection.”

Bruno Rossi, executive vice president and general manager of LGC Standards, said the expansion builds on TRC’s long-standing presence in Toronto’s scientific community by creating an environment for collaboration and innovation.

Canada’s life sciences sector continues to grow with federal initiatives such as the CAD$1.3 billion (US$950 million) in funding announced in July 2025 to support researchers and new projects, according to the company. LGC said Ontario’s policies and investment climate make the province attractive for industry–academic partnerships and scientific development.