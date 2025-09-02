eXmoor Pharma partners with Anthony Nolan to expand cell therapy services

eXmoor Pharma, a Bristol, UK-based cell and gene therapy CDMO, announced a strategic partnership with Anthony Nolan: Cell Therapy & Laboratory Services (CT&LS), a provider of cellular starting materials for the advanced therapies industry. The companies said the partnership will provide end-to-end services from donor sourcing to clinical manufacturing.

The collaboration connects Anthony Nolan’s donor sourcing and cell collection expertise with eXmoor’s GMP manufacturing capabilities. Anthony Nolan’s CT&LS offers access to a donor registry of more than 900,000 HLA-typed individuals, a cord blood collection program, and a new apheresis collection center in Nottingham.

eXmoor will process the material at its clinical GMP facility in Bristol, which provides process development, fill-finish and manufacturing services for both autologous and allogeneic therapies, the companies said.

By integrating donor recruitment, screening, apheresis collection, and manufacturing, the partnership reportedly aims to streamline timelines and reduce complexity in developing autologous and allogeneic therapies.

“Together, we can offer cell therapy developers a truly integrated path from donor to patient,” Lucy Foley, CEO of eXmoor Pharma, said in a statement.