Nusano opens Utah facility to expand radioisotope supply for cancer care

Nusano Inc., a privately held physics company headquartered in Utah, announced it has opened a 190,000-square-foot radioisotope production facility designed to expand supplies for cancer diagnostics, therapeutics, and other applications.

The West Valley City site is able to produce more than 40 different radioisotopes, including up to 12 simultaneously, the company said. Radioisotopes are critical components in the active pharmaceutical ingredients of radiopharmaceuticals used in emerging cancer treatments. According to Nusano, current supply chains for these materials are often strained, posing risks to patient care, clinical trials, and new drug development.

Nusano said its particle acceleration platform enables more efficient and scalable production than older methods, with the goal of addressing supply bottlenecks and supporting domestic manufacturing. The ability to create and accelerate heavy ions is what enables Nusano’s production volumes, according to the announcement. The company has entered supply agreements and reservations for its radioisotope production slated to begin in late 2025.

In addition to health care, the facility will produce radioisotopes for industrial applications such as long-lived nuclear batteries, which are designed to provide steady power for aerospace, defense, and remote sensing technologies.