Adva, Autolomous launch program to digitize cell therapy manufacturing

Adva Biotechnology, based in Israel, and Autolomous, headquartered in the United Kingdom, announced a strategic collaboration to co-lead the Digital Pioneer Program. The initiative is designed to support early adopters of digital and automated technologies in autologous cell therapy manufacturing, said the companies.

The program integrates Adva’s automated, closed-system manufacturing platform with Autolomous’ digital orchestration and manufacturing management technologies. The companies said the goal is to establish right-first-time production processes with data traceability and regulatory compliance, aiming to shorten time-to-patient for advanced therapies.

“Through the Digital Pioneer Program, we are inviting cell therapy developers to experience the real-world benefits of a unified, intelligent manufacturing model,” Ohad Karnieli, founder and CEO of Adva Biotechnology, said in a statement. “This collaboration is about enabling a new standard — one where automation, digital traceability, and scalability are built into the therapeutic lifecycle from day one.”

The Digital Pioneer Program is open to cell therapy developers interested in piloting and adopting next-generation manufacturing technologies, according to the companies.