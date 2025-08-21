J&J to invest $2B in Fujifilm’s North Carolina manufacturing site

Johnson & Johnson, headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., said it will expand its U.S. manufacturing presence with a $2 billion commitment over 10 years to establish a dedicated facility at Fujifilm Biotechnologies’ new biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs, N.C. The project includes a 160,000-square-foot plant and is expected to create approximately 120 jobs.

The Holly Springs site ties into an existing partnership between J&J and Fujifilm Biotechnologies. In November 2023, Fujifilm announced that Janssen Supply Group, LLC, a J&J company, had committed to a large-scale manufacturing suite at the same facility, which would become fully operational in 2025. Fujifilm said the long-term agreement would support manufacturing of Janssen’s clinical and commercial pipeline.

At that time, Fujifilm executives described the investment as part of a broader plan to increase its global biomanufacturing capacity, citing a commitment of up to $7 billion across the United States and Europe.

In addition to the Holly Springs project, J&J on Thursday said it plans to announce further advanced manufacturing sites and U.S. site expansions in the coming months.

“Johnson & Johnson has more manufacturing facilities in the U.S. than in any other country, and we continue to strengthen our presence here,” Joaquin Duato, J&J chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “With the recent signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, we continue to expand our investment in the U.S. to lead the next era of healthcare innovation.”

Last month, Duato in a second-quarter earnings call told analysts that the provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act have “enabled” J&J’s commitment to invest in the U.S., aligning with its plan to manufacture the majority of its advanced medicines domestically.

In March, the company announced a $55 billion investment plan to support U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology projects over four years. The company’s investment includes plans to build three additional manufacturing facilities and expand several existing locations tied to its Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. This includes the continued construction of its Wilson, North Carolina site, which will employ more than 500 workers when operational and involve about 5,000 construction jobs during development.