Catalent to lay off 350 at Baltimore site due to ‘large customer’ shift in demand

Catalent confirmed it has begun workforce reductions at its Baltimore gene therapy facility, with approximately 350 employees affected. The layoff was first reported by BioBuzz and later verified by Pharma Manufacturing.

A Catalent spokesperson said the cuts were linked to a change in demand from an undisclosed key client.

“Due to an unexpected shift in demand from a large customer, we have made the necessary decision to reduce our workforce in Baltimore. It is never easy to see talented colleagues leave Catalent and we remain committed to providing them transition support as they manage this change,” the spokesperson told Pharma Manufacturing.

According to the company, Catalent’s gene therapy business “continues to see strong growth” and plans to continue supporting customers in the development of genetic disease treatments.

Catalent expanded its Baltimore footprint in 2019 through the $1.2 billion acquisition of Paragon Bioservices and subsequently invested $230 million to grow capacity at the Harmans site.

Catalent’s Baltimore operation includes its Harmans/BWI viral vector drug substance plant and a drug-product facility that supports Sarepta Therapeutics’ ELEVIDYS gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Catalent has been Sarepta’s primary commercial supplier for the therapy since its FDA approval in 2023.

At the time, Catalent’s gene therapy network included facilities that it said housed 10 cGMP gene therapy manufacturing suites, with another eight suites under construction, each capable of accommodating multiple bioreactors up to 2,000-liter scale.

In May 2024, Catalent signed a collaboration with Siren Biotechnology to provide process development and cGMP manufacturing of adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector therapies for cancer at the Baltimore site.

At the time, Siren Biotechnology CEO Nicole Paulk said Catalent was the only CDMO in the U.S. that received FDA approval for AAV-based gene therapies to date and “this was a significant factor in our decision to partner with Catalent as we plan for future commercialization of our upcoming clinical drug products.”

As of Aug. 19, Catalent had not filed a WARN notice in Maryland for the layoffs, according to BioBuzz.