Garonit Pharmaceutical plans $46M antiseptic product plant in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that India-based Garonit Pharmaceutical is investing $46.1 million to build a 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in New Windsor, Orange County, which when completed will be the world’s largest producer of chlorhexidine — a disinfectant and antiseptic used for infection control in hospitals.

Construction is slated to start in the first quarter of 2026, with production operations expected to begin in January 2027. The facility will include production lines for liquid finished dosage forms and a laboratory with analytical equipment for quality testing and research, as well as an R&D center for the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms.

“This world-class facility will produce essential antiseptic products used in surgical and hospital settings around the globe,” Hochul said in a statement.

New York is providing $3.8 million for the project, including up to $3.5 million through the Excelsior Jobs Program and a $300,000 Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council capital grant, as the state looks to grow its life sciences sector and expand domestic pharma manufacturing.

Rohit Garg in a statement said that as the U.S.-based owner of Garonit Pharmaceutical — an API manufacturing company — he has “long aspired to produce finished pharmaceutical products here in the United States.”

Founded in 1994 in Mumbai, India, Garonit Pharmaceutical specializes in antiseptic ingredients and healthcare solutions for medical facilities. The company operates manufacturing sites in India and the U.S., with operations in Hong Kong, Japan, and the United Kingdom.