Bachem expands production capacities to meet peptide, oligonucleotide demand

Swiss-based Bachem is rolling out a series of facility expansions across its global network, with major investments targeting sites in Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The move comes as demand for peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutics continues to accelerate, particularly in light of projected growth in the obesity drug market, according to the company.

At its headquarters in Bubendorf, Switzerland, Bachem is constructing a new large-scale production facility known as Building K. The facility will feature high-capacity synthesis cells, upgraded utilities for energy efficiency, and a dedicated tank farm to support expanded peptide manufacturing. The company said the enhancements will enable scalable production and help meet increasing customer needs.

In Vista, California, Bachem is boosting peptide output with the installation of large-scale solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) reactors and expanded downstream processing capabilities. Updates include new filter dryers, tank farms, and automated cleaning systems aimed at increasing annual production capacity to nearly one metric ton.

The company has also doubled output at its St Helens site in the U.K., where improvements are focused on supporting diagnostic peptide production and research chemicals. Separately, Bachem is developing a new facility in Sisseln, Switzerland, with concept design work currently underway.