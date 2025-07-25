Samsung Biologics reports strong Q2 2025 as Plant 5 scales and new services launch

Samsung Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Incheon, South Korea, reported second-quarter 2025 results driven by increased plant utilization and the full operation of its newest production facility.

The company said consolidated revenue reached 1.29 trillion South Korean won (approximately $1 billion), up from 1.16 trillion in the second quarter of 2024. Operating profit rose to 475.6 billion (approximately $365.8 million). Revenue growth was attributed to full utilization of Plants 1 through 3 and continued ramp-up at Plant 4, the company reported.

In April, the CDMO brought Plant 5 online, adding 180 kL of biomanufacturing capacity. The site integrates automation and digital systems, which the company said are designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure quality.

The company also introduced Samsung Organoids, a research service using patient-derived organoids to support early-stage drug development. The platform is intended to help drugmakers evaluate patient-specific responses during preclinical studies.

In May, Samsung Biologics announced plans to spin off its biosimilar subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis, as part of a strategic shift to focus on core CDMO capabilities.

The company also released its 2025 ESG report detailing a 24% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions during 2024 and a rise in renewable electricity use to 29%. The CDMO said it remains engaged in efforts to reduce emissions across the healthcare supply chain.