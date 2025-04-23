Samsung Biologics reports Q1 2025 net profit more than doubles, as new plant launches

South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics announced strong first-quarter 2025 financial results, more than doubling its net and operating profit compared to the prior year period.

The company said net profit for Q1 of this year jumped to 375.6 billion South Korean won, up from 179.4 billion won during the same period in 2024. Operating profit also more than doubled to 486.7 billion won in the quarter, compared with 221.3 billion won a year ago.

Samsung Biologics reported that its Q1 sales increased 37.1% to 1.29 trillion won from 946.9 billion won. Despite rising geopolitical and trade tensions, the South Korean CDMO expects annual sales growth of 20% to 25% in 2025.

“We sustained solid momentum in the first quarter, supported by the efficient operations across all our plants and continued partnerships with our clients,” CEO John Rim said in a statement.

The company credited its strong Q1 performance with the “stable ramp-up of Plant 4 while maintaining the full utilization of Plants 1 through 3, alongside favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.”

Samsung Biologics’ Plant 5 — the first facility at its Bio Campus II in Songdo, South Korea — became operational this month adding capacity of 180,000 liters and advanced technologies and digitalized features, including an integrated manufacturing execution system to enhance operational efficiency and quality. With Plant 5 now online, the CDMO’s antibody manufacturing capacity totals 784,000L, according to the company.

“The launch of Plant 5 and our dedicated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) facility marks another milestone in expanding our capacity to cater to diverse client demands,” Rim said in Wednesday’s statement.

In January, Samsung Biologics extended its partnership with LigaChem Biosciences to advance ADC development at Samsung’s new dedicated facility in Incheon, South Korea. The site, which commenced operations earlier this year, features a 500-liter reactor and supports ADC development from discovery to manufacturing.

Samsung Biologics is also moving forward with plans to expand its manufacturing capacity with the construction of Plant 6 at its Bio Campus II in Songdo in response to growing biomanufacturing demand. The expansion plans are currently awaiting board approval.