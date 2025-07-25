Colorcon opens Malaysia plant to boost Asia Pacific film coating supply

Colorcon, a provider of film coating systems and specialty excipients headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia, to produce film coatings for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

The 200,000-square-foot plant will support customers throughout the Asia Pacific region and initially employ 30 people, the company said. Designed with advanced energy-efficient systems, the site is intended to help meet growing regional demand while enhancing supply chain resiliency.

According to the company, the Johor facility marks Colorcon’s seventh manufacturing site globally and is part of its strategy to expand regional capacity and improve service to pharmaceutical manufacturers across emerging markets.