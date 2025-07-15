DHL opens Dublin facility to serve life sciences, healthcare sectors

DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics division of Germany-based Deutsche Post DHL Group, announced it has opened a new multi-user facility in Dublin designed to support growth in Ireland’s technology, life sciences, and healthcare sectors.

The new facility is part of DHL’s €637 million investment in the U.K. and Ireland region and includes over 265,000 square feet of operating space at the Quantum Distribution Park in Kilshane. The site features 60,000 square feet of mezzanine flooring, 33,000 pallet spaces, and is located near major transport hubs including Dublin Airport, Dublin Inland Port, and Dublin Port.

According to the company, the Dublin site was purpose-built for customers with high regulatory and operational demands. For life sciences and healthcare customers, DHL said the site offers zero time out of refrigeration, made possible by sealed unloading docks that maintain required temperatures during product transfer.

The building has earned BREEAM “Excellent” and LEED “Gold” certifications and integrates multiple sustainability measures, including solar panels, electric vehicles and biomethane-powered trucks. DHL is also deploying circular supply chain solutions that enable customers to recover and reuse materials, the company said.

Patrick Corbett, managing director of DHL Supply Chain Ireland, said in a statement that the new site supports scaling companies with flexible, resilient, and sustainable operations. “Our innovative supply chain solutions help them to maximize growth opportunities while minimizing risk.”

In March, DHL Group bought CRYOPDP from Cryoport, taking full ownership of the specialty courier service that provides logistics for clinical trials, biopharma, and cell and gene therapies. As part of the deal, DHL and Cryoport have entered into a strategic partnership to support and expand their respective supply chain offerings for the global life sciences and healthcare sectors.