DHL acquires specialty courier CRYOPDP to bolster pharma logistics services

DHL Group has acquired CRYOPDP from Cryoport, taking full ownership of the specialty courier service that provides logistics for clinical trials, biopharma, and cell and gene therapies.

As part of the deal, DHL and Cryoport have entered into a strategic partnership to support and expand their respective supply chain offerings for the global life sciences and healthcare sectors.

CRYOPDP operates in 15 countries and manages more than 600,000 time- and temperature-sensitive shipments per year, reaching over 135 countries. The acquisition will integrate CRYOPDP into DHL’s existing Life Sciences and Healthcare business, which generated more than €5 billion in global revenue in 2024.

DHL plans to incorporate CRYOPDP’s courier network into its Pharma Specialized Network, alongside the air transport capabilities of DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding.

The companies say the partnership will focus on combining DHL’s global logistics infrastructure with Cryoport’s experience in managing complex pharma supply chains. This includes expanding Cryoport’s reach in growth regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

DHL Group serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, retail, technology, and increasingly, life sciences and healthcare. The company has been expanding its focus on specialized logistics solutions — such as temperature-controlled shipping and pharma-grade supply chain services — as part of its Strategy 2030 to become a leading provider in health logistics.