Samsung Biologics launches organoid-based drug screening service

Samsung Biologics has introduced Samsung Organoids, a new drug screening platform designed to support early-stage drug discovery and development. The service expands the company’s capabilities into preclinical research and provides data-driven insights to evaluate candidate molecules, according to the announcement.

Organoids are three-dimensional cell cultures that closely mimic human tissues, offering a more predictive model for assessing drug responses. By incorporating organoid-based screening, Samsung Biologics aims to improve lead selection, enhance biomarker discovery, and streamline the path toward investigational new drug (IND) applications.

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) will now offer services spanning target discovery, lead optimization, and preclinical development. Samsung Organoids will be integrated into this expanded offering to help identify potential clinical challenges earlier in the pipeline and improve the likelihood of success in human trials.

With this launch, Samsung Biologics positions itself to support more of the drug development lifecycle, leveraging its existing CDMO infrastructure to provide a more comprehensive suite of services to clients.

Last month, Samsung Biologics said in a regulatory filing that it plans to spin off its biosimilar business to become a pure-play CDMO in an effort to improve operational focus and address concerns raised by its customers about potential conflicts of interest.

Samsung Epis Holdings will become a dedicated holding company for biosimilar developer Samsung Bioepis, which is slated to be its wholly owned subsidiary. The process will begin with the submission of a securities report on July 29, followed by a shareholders meeting on September 16 for final approval.

In April, Samsung Biologics announced strong first-quarter 2025 financial results, more than doubling its net and operating profit compared to the prior year period. Despite rising geopolitical and trade tensions, the company expects annual sales growth of 20% to 25% in 2025.