Schott Pharma opens glass ampoule facility in Serbia to boost European supply

Schott Pharma has opened a new manufacturing facility in Jagodina, Serbia, following a double-digit million-euro investment and a construction period of less than 18 months.

The new site, which will support the production of glass ampoules used for injectable drugs, marks a strategic move to strengthen the company’s presence in Europe amid rising global trade barriers. Schott says the plant will create about 180 jobs by the end of 2025 and become the largest ampoule manufacturing facility in Europe.

The site is designed to support growing demand for injectable medication storage across the continent, producing ampoules for analgesics, anesthetics, and anti-inflammatories. Schott CEO Andreas Reisse emphasized the importance of local production, stating that the facility offers a stable, regional supply chain solution at a time when other European glass ampoule manufacturers are exiting the market.

Equipped with modern production and inspection systems, the Jagodina facility is integrated into Schott’s global network. Site Manager Denis Nikitin highlighted the plant’s ability to meet strict quality standards and said collaboration with European teams and skilled Serbian workers will help maintain consistency and reliability across production lines.

The Serbian site expands Schott’s global manufacturing footprint to 15 countries, with ampoules now produced at 10 locations worldwide. The company’s Type I borosilicate glass ampoule portfolio includes over a thousand articles in various shapes and break systems. All ampoules are manufactured under cGMP and designed for compatibility with automated filling lines to support efficiency and minimize waste.