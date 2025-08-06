Stevanato lifts 2025 forecast on GLP-1 and biologics demand

Stevanato Group, an Italy-based provider of drug containment and delivery solutions, raised its 2025 revenue outlook after reporting strong second-quarter results driven by demand for high-value solutions in the biologics and GLP-1 drug markets.

Net sales for the second quarter rose 11% year over year to €303.3 million (approximately $330 million), with growth led by the company’s high-value solutions segment, which includes pre-sterilized EZ-fill syringes and cartridges, according to the company. Stevanato now expects full-year 2025 revenue between €1.210 billion and €1.225 billion (about $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion), up from its prior guidance of €1.190 billion to €1.210 billion.

Stevanato said recent business wins with large biopharma customers, as well as growing demand for devices used in injectable therapies, contributed to a strong order backlog and improved visibility into future sales. “We are particularly pleased with the strength of our core business as we continue to execute on our long-term strategy,” CEO Franco Stevanato said in a statement.

The company reiterated its goal to reach 100% capacity utilization and generate €500 million (roughly $544 million) in annual revenues at its Fishers, Indiana facility by 2028. Gross margins at the plant are still on track to turn positive in the second half of 2025, the company said.

The raised forecast builds on a series of recent investments aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity and meeting customer demand.

In July, Stevanato secured €200 million (approximately $218 million) in financing to support ongoing expansion projects in Cisterna di Latina, Italy, and Fishers, Indiana. The Fishers site began commercial production in 2024 and is now scaling up syringe manufacturing.

Analysts who recently toured the facility noted that several syringe lines are fully operational, with more coming online, and described the site as a state-of-the-art North American hub. The company also expects to begin vial and cartridge production at Fishers in the coming quarters, supported in part by $95 million in BARDA funding.

Stevanato is targeting growth in biologics markets, including therapies such as monoclonal antibodies and GLP-1s, with integrated offerings spanning containment and device manufacturing. The company said it is also expanding device capacity at Fishers to support customer programs for injectable biologic treatments.