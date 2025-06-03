Fujifilm’s life sciences companies get new names, identities as part of rebranding

Under a strategic rebranding, Fujifilm Corporation announced that it has renamed its life sciences companies to better serve its customers across the drug development lifecycle, from research and discovery to clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific has been rebranded as Fujifilm Biosciences, offering a portfolio of discovery and research reagents, recombinant growth factors and proteins, specialty chemicals, assay materials, as well as cell culture media and supplements.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will now be known as Fujifilm Biotechnologies, providing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services from preclinical to commercialization for biologics, advanced therapies, and vaccines.

Lars Petersen, CEO of Fujifilm Biotechnologies, in a statement said the “closer coordination and united focus” under the new structure and strategy will strengthen how the CDMO interacts and delivers value for its customers.

Fujifilm Biotechnologies plans to bring additional capacity online this year and in 2026 as it completes expansion projects underway in Europe and the U.S. The company is adding eight 20,000L bioreactors at its Holly Springs, North Carolina site, part of its global interconnected manufacturing network.

In March, Petersen said in a session at DCAT Week in New York City that the CDMO is building identical large-scale production facilities in Europe and the U.S., designed to modularly and seamlessly integrate manufacturing regardless of location.

“We are using that for an ecosystem where we are basically designing, constructing, and operating all our sites in the same manner,” Petersen said. “This is something we have talked about in this industry for many years, but we are actually doing it.”

With an $8 billion global manufacturing investment, Fujifilm Biotechnologies is looking to start generating revenue from its capital expenditures, with about $4 billion of that infrastructure operationalized by the end of 2025.

In Monday’s announcement, Fujifilm Corporation said it has invested more than $10 billion in expansions and acquisitions over the past 15 years to build its end-to-end life sciences capabilities.