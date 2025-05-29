Wacker Biotech, Expression Manufacturing partner on lentiviral vector development

Wacker Biotech and Expression Manufacturing have entered into a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end services for the development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors, which are critical components in gene and cell therapies.

The collaboration brings together Wacker Biotech’s capabilities in plasmid DNA (pDNA) production and Expression’s expertise in viral vector manufacturing to offer clients a streamlined, fully integrated solution from gene to finished vector.

Wacker Biotech contributes its proprietary PLASMITEC platform, which uses an optimized E. coli strain to rapidly produce high-quality supercoiled pDNA, including transfer, packaging, and envelope plasmids. The platform operates out of Wacker’s GMP-compliant facility in San Diego and is supported by additional sites in Europe.

Expression Manufacturing brings its LentET platform, which features low-homology backbones and optimized coding sequences for enhanced safety and potency in lentiviral production using 293T cells. The company’s 43,000-square-foot Ohio facility includes cleanrooms, production suites, and process development areas.

Bill Swaney, president of Expression Manufacturing, said in a statement that combining the LentET technology with Wacker’s plasmid manufacturing enables a “seamless, fully integrated production pathway” that can reduce development timelines and simplify supply chains. The companies aim to accelerate the delivery of high-performing lentiviral products for biopharma and biotech clients, while maintaining strict quality and safety standards.

With the agreement, both companies position themselves as leading CDMO partners in the viral vector space. Mark Busch, Wacker Biotech’s head of biopharma business development, said in a statement that the partnership allows clients to access a complete manufacturing cycle for lentiviral delivery systems, supporting a broad range of advanced therapeutics.