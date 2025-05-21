Thermo Fisher Scientific to serve as Mirai Bio’s preferred pharma services CDMO

Cambridge, Mass.‑based Mirai Bio has named Thermo Fisher Scientific its preferred contract development and manufacturing partner for nucleic acid therapeutics.

The agreement covers development support, current Good Manufacturing Practice services and commercial‑scale production capacity.

Thermo Fisher will begin work at its RNA and advanced formulations facility, supplying process development and global manufacturing resources. Mirai will feed projects from its machine intelligence platform, which designs and evaluates tissue‑targeted delivery systems for novel genetic medicines.

The collaboration adds a validated manufacturing path to Mirai’s end‑to‑end service model, giving biotech partners a single route from discovery to commercial supply. Thermo Fisher has also taken an equity stake in Mirai as part of its broader alliance with Flagship Pioneering.

Founded in 2021 by Flagship Pioneering, Mirai focuses on overcoming delivery, design and manufacturing hurdles for genetic therapies, while Thermo Fisher operates a worldwide network of pharmaceutical service sites. The companies aim to compress development timelines and scale production for next‑generation nucleic acid drugs.

“We’re excited to combine our life sciences expertise and manufacturing capabilities with Mirai’s machine intelligence-powered platform to help bring the next generation of medicines to patients in need,” Vincent Hingot, Thermo Fisher’s president of Drug Substance, Pharma Services, said in a statement.